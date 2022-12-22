Greg Berlanti Signs With CAA

In one of of the biggest TV showrunner agency moves in years, CAA has signed Greg Berlanti for representation in all areas.

A WGA, DGA, PGA and Emmy nominated writer, director, and producer, Berlanti is known for his loyalty; he has only changed agencies once, in the early 2000s, when he left ICM for Endeavor (now WME), where he has been for almost two decades, represented by Ari Greenburg.

The move comes amid sweeping changes at Berlanti’s longtime TV home, Warner Brothers. With his blockbuster overall deal coming up, Berlanti is bringing a new team, led by CAA heavyweights Bryan Lourd and Joe Cohen, to plot his next move. (In features, Berlanti/Schechter Films signed an exclusive first-look feature film with Netflix last year.)

Following the Discovery merger, there have been executive shakeups and restructurings across all divisions of Warner Bros., including the TV studio, HBO Max and DC whose IP has driven a significant portion of Berlanti’s TV business. The company and Paramount Global also sold the majority of their ownership stakes in the CW, where most of Berlanti Productions’ broadcast series have aired, with the future of that network uncertain.

The recently bulked-up CAA, following the acquisition of ICM, has been going aggressively after big-name clients of rival WME, with several high-profile recent signings, including Charlize Theron and Connie Britton.

Berlanti began his career in television as a staff writer on the hit show Dawson’s Creek and became an executive producer and showrunner of the series after only one year on staff. That first gig launched a meteoric career rise for Berlanti who has served as creator, writer, and producer on such series as Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, Political Animals, Arrow, Blindspot, The Flash, Supergirl, You, Riverdale, Titans, Doom Patrol, All American, and The Flight Attendant.

For the past few years, Berlanti Productions has had as many as 15 shows on the air at one time, breaking several times the record for number of shows on the air at one time for a TV producer.

Upcoming television projects include Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, More, Providence, Dead Boy Detectives, Gotham Knights, Landing, and Found, plus The Girls on the Bus, an untitled limited series about the life of screen icon Doris Day, and Anon Pls a drama series adaptation of the book written by Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi for HBO.

The film division of his company, Berlanti/Schechter Films, which he founded with longtime collaborator Sarah Schechter, recently released Amazon’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

They are also currently in post-production on Matthew Lopez’s Red White and Royal Blue, and recently wrapped production on Netflix’s Atlas with Jennifer Lopez. In 2018, Berlanti directed the acclaimed Love, Simon; which spawned a TV series. Berlanti/Schechter Films also recently produced Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s Unpregnant; Shawn Levy’s Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds; and Chris Winterbauer’s Moonshot.

The company has projects set up at Netflix under their first-look feature film deal, as well as Fox, New Line, Warner Bros., Focus, Amazon, Skydance, and Village Roadshow, including an Untitled Rock Hudson Biopic; We Were Never Here; The Sting; Secrets and Wives; and We Were There, Too.

Berlanti is currently directing the feature film Project Artemis for Apple, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. He continues to be repped by Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson and Slate PR.