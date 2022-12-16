You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $50M Overseas In Two Days, Not Including China’s Early $24M Through Friday – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Laps Up $17M On Thursday, Earns Great Audience Scores
Read the full story

Greenwich Entertainment Acquires U.S. Rights To Philippe Le Guay’s ‘Man In The Basement’ With François Cluzet and Bérénice Bejo

Man In The Basement Caroline Bottaro

Greenwich Entertainment has taken U.S. distribution rights to Man in the Basement directed by Philippe Le Guay (The Women on the 6th Floor) and starring François Cluzet (The Intouchables), Jérémie Renier (Summer Hours), and Bérénice Bejo (The Artist). Last month, the film won the top prize at the UK Jewish Film Festival.

Greenwich has set a U.S. theatrical release for January 27, timed to National Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 28.

Based on a true story of friends of co-writer and director Le Guay, a happily married Parisian couple (Renier and Bejo) sell a basement storage area in their apartment building to a seemingly ordinary man (Cluzet) to keep his archives. 

Related Story

Greenwich Entertainment Acquires U.S. Theatrical Rights To 'Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power,' Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominee

It soon becomes apparent that this man has taken up permanent residence in the basement, while he is revealed to be a notorious Holocaust denier and [fired] former history teacher. The couple desperately try to cancel the sale to no avail then begin a protracted legal action to evict. In the meantime, the basement dweller becomes an insidious presence in the building, undermining the couple’s marriage and insinuating himself with their naive teenage daughter.

Part thriller and part character study of reasonable people confronted with unreason, the film examines the ever present, subterranean threat civilization faces from bigoted conspiracy theories and historical denialism.

Man in the Basement (L’Homme de la cave) was produced by Anne-Dominique Toussaint (Capernaum).  Greenwich’s Edward Arentz negotiated the acquisition with Nicolas Brigaud-Robert from Paris-based Playtime on behalf of the filmmakers.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad