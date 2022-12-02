‘Gran Turismo’ Film From Sony Rounds Out Cast With Six Additions

EXCLUSIVE: Sony and PlayStation Productions have rounded out the cast for their Gran Turismo film, based on the hit racing video game series of the same name, with six additions. Those joining the ensemble are Max Mundt (How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)), Mariano González (O11CE), Harki Bhambra (This Is Going to Hurt), Lindsay Pattison, Théo Christine (Suprêmes) and Nikhil Parmar (Foundation).

The upcoming film based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough is billed as the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won him a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Previously announced members of its ensemble include Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Daniel Puig, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Emelia Hartford, Pepe Barroso and Sang Heon Lee.

Neill Blomkamp is directing from a script by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. Producers include PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, as well as Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi is exec producing alongside Hall, with Sony Pictures to release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Mundt is best known for his starring role as Moritz Zimmermann in Netflix’s series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) and can currently be seen opposite David Hasselhoff in the German series Ze Network from CBS Studios.

González previously starred in Disney+’s Latin American sports dramedy O11CE. Upcoming feature credits include Year of the Fox, opposite Jake Weber and Sarah Jeffrey, and #FBF opposite Ashley Judd.

Bhambra most recently appeared in BBC’s critically acclaimed medical drama This Is Going to Hurt, starring Ben Whishaw — an adaptation of the international bestseller of the same name by Adam Kay. Earlier in the year he starred in ITV’s much-loved series The Good Karma Hospital. Additional credits include Two Doors Down, Call the Midwife, Doctor Who opposite Peter Capaldi, Prime Video’s Flack, and Nick Cohen’s film London Unplugged.

Pattison is a variety streamer who regularly uploads content focused on video games, live cooking shows and travel vlogging to such platforms as Twitch, Tiktok and Youtube, under the alias Toastie202. Past screen credits include the Netflix series V-Wars toplined by Ian Somerhalder.

Christine is a rising French actor best known for starring in Audrey Estrougo’s Suprêmes, which world premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The actor has also been seen in films like How I Became a Super Hero and series like Epix’s War of the Worlds, starring Gabriel Byrrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones. He will next be seen in the Canal+ series BRI, airing in 2023.

Parmar will next star in Prime Video’s series The Rig. His other credits include Apple TV+’s Foundation, FX and Sky TV’s Breeders, Channel 4/Hulu’s This Way Up with Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan, Ricky Gervais’ After Life and Sky One’s Trollied.

Mundt is repped by CDreikauss Management in Germany and Bold Management & Production; González by Untitled Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Bhambra by the UK’s Independent Talent Group; Pattison by Canada’s 46th Parallel Management; and Parmar by the UK’s United Agents and Silver Lining Entertainment.