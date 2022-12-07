You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Johnny Depp Tops Google 2022 Search Lists: See The Other Actors, Movies, TV Shows & Celebrity Deaths That Made The Cut

Johnny Depp, Betty White and 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Getty/Everett Collection

The search was on this year for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith: They topped Google’s just-released list of the Top 10 actors who generated the most Google searches in 2022.

Not only did the five celebrities top Google’s year-end lists of the most-searched actors, they also accounted for four of the top five spots on the overall “People” list, with the only non-actor crashing that top five being Vladimir Putin at No. 4.

See all of the entertainment-related Top 10 Google Search lists below.

The most-searched movie? Thor: Love and Thunder, beating out runners-up Black Adam and Top Gun: Maverick. Among TV shows, searchers were most curious about Euphoria, with House of the Dragon at No. 2.

Searches related to celebrity deaths also were tallied, with Queen Elizabeth II taking the top spot, followed by Betty White, Anne Heche, Bob Saget and Aaron Carter.

In the Actor category, controversy obviously spurred most of the searches, whether stemming from the Depp-Heard defamation trial or Smith’s Oscar-night slap of Rock. Or Ezra Miller. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn made the list for less-inflammatory reasons, unless you want to count his blazing guitar playing in that gone-viral scene paying tribute to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

Evan Peters also made the list, no doubt in response to his indelible performance as the real-life cannibal killer in the controversial Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Here is a selection of Google’s Top 10 search lists:

Actors

  1. Johnny Depp
  2. Will Smith
  3. Amber Heard
  4. Chris Rock
  5. Jada Pinkett Smith
  6. Joseph Quinn
  7. Evan Peters
  8. Andrew Garfield
  9. Julia Fox
  10. Ezra Miller

People

  1. Johnny Depp
  2. Will Smith
  3. Amber Heard
  4. Vladimir Putin
  5. Chris Rock
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
  8. Andrew Tate
  9. Rishi Sunak
  10. Simon Leviev

Movies

  1. Thor: Love and Thunder
  2. Black Adam
  3. Top Gun: Maverick
  4. The Batman
  5. Encanto
  6. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
  7. Jurassic World Dominion
  8. K.G.F: Chapter 2
  9. Uncharted
  10. Morbius

TV Shows

  1. Euphoria
  2. House of the Dragon
  3. Moon Knight
  4. The Watcher
  5. Inventing Anna
  6. Dahmer
  7. The Boys
  8. All of Us Are Dead
  9. Sandman
  10. Heartstopper

Passings

  1. Queen Elizabeth II
  2. Betty White
  3. Anne Heche
  4. Bob Saget
  5. Aaron Carter
  6. Olivia Newton-John
  7. Ray Liotta
  8. Taylor Hawkins
  9. Shinzo Abe
  10. Ivana Trump

