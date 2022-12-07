Johnny Depp Tops Google 2022 Search Lists: See The Other Actors, Movies, TV Shows & Celebrity Deaths That Made The Cut

The search was on this year for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith: They topped Google’s just-released list of the Top 10 actors who generated the most Google searches in 2022.

Not only did the five celebrities top Google’s year-end lists of the most-searched actors, they also accounted for four of the top five spots on the overall “People” list, with the only non-actor crashing that top five being Vladimir Putin at No. 4.

See all of the entertainment-related Top 10 Google Search lists below.

The most-searched movie? Thor: Love and Thunder, beating out runners-up Black Adam and Top Gun: Maverick. Among TV shows, searchers were most curious about Euphoria, with House of the Dragon at No. 2.

Searches related to celebrity deaths also were tallied, with Queen Elizabeth II taking the top spot, followed by Betty White, Anne Heche, Bob Saget and Aaron Carter.

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery

In the Actor category, controversy obviously spurred most of the searches, whether stemming from the Depp-Heard defamation trial or Smith’s Oscar-night slap of Rock. Or Ezra Miller. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn made the list for less-inflammatory reasons, unless you want to count his blazing guitar playing in that gone-viral scene paying tribute to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

Evan Peters also made the list, no doubt in response to his indelible performance as the real-life cannibal killer in the controversial Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Here is a selection of Google’s Top 10 search lists:

Actors

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Chris Rock Jada Pinkett Smith Joseph Quinn Evan Peters Andrew Garfield Julia Fox Ezra Miller

People

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Vladimir Putin Chris Rock Novak Djokovic Anna Sorokin (Delvey) Andrew Tate Rishi Sunak Simon Leviev

Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder Black Adam Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Encanto Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Jurassic World Dominion K.G.F: Chapter 2 Uncharted Morbius

TV Shows

Euphoria House of the Dragon Moon Knight The Watcher Inventing Anna Dahmer The Boys All of Us Are Dead Sandman Heartstopper

Passings