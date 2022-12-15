Ryan Murphy To Be Lauded With Carol Burnett Award At Golden Globes

Five-time Golden Globe winner and 16x nominee Ryan Murphy is receiving the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The first Carol Burnett Award was granted to Burnett in 2019, and recipients since have included Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear. The HFPA Board of Directors selects the honoree based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences. The trophy is the counterpart to the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards.”

Murphy will receive the honor at the 80th edition of the Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10 airing on NBC at 5-8pm PST and streaming on Peacock. The news followed Eddie Murphy receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Globes next month.

Murphy is an Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody Award-winning screenwriter, producer and director whose credits include Golden Globe-winning drama Nip/Tuck, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series Glee, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story; Emmy-winning anthology series Feud, Pose, Scream Queens and 9-1-1.

Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, counts ten Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series. The second installment, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, won seven Emmy awards in 2018, including Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series and Outstanding Limited Series, and won two Golden Globes for Best Television Limited Series and Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series. Murphy’s FX drama Pose earned 20 Emmy Awards nominations, winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Porter in 2019. The show also made history by featuring the largest transgender series regular cast and the largest LGBTQ cast for a scripted series. Impeachment, the third installment of American Crime Story, was released in 2021.

Murphy’s latest series for Netflix, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, stands as Netflix’s third-most popular English-language series of all time with more than 856M hours viewed since the series launched.

On stage, Murphy produced the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit The Boys in the Band, starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer. In 2020, he produced a film adaptation of the play for Netflix featuring the same cast.

Murphy is also a 2x Grammy nominee, a BAFTA winner from three noms and he’s won four Producers Guild of America Awards.