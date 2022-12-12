Golden Globe Nominations More Diverse Overall Than 2022, But Films With Black Themes Overlooked

In the wake of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy, and their pursuit to increase representation, this year’s selection of diverse TV and film nominees in acting, songwriting, film score, directing and writing is actually up over last year’s: 30 to 26.

However, numbers don’t always tell the whole story as the town yearns for the industry to make strides in recognizing creatives whose projects are often ignored or overlooked by award org voting bodies.

This year the HFPA failed to nominate any Black films with strong themes in the Best Picture category, despite the strong lineup which included Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (soon to surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with $411M+), TriStar’s Woman King (one of the highest grossing adult pics of autumn with $67.1M stateside), Apple Original Films’ Emancipation, Orion’s Till and Focus Features’ Letitia Wright Cannes title, The Silent Twins.

Black Globe 2023 nominees were down to 13 from 2022’s 16 noms. That deficit came among film nominees which saw 9 last year from such movies as King Richard, West Side Story, Respect and Passing, and 6 this year including Best Actress in a Drama Feature, Viola Davis from Woman King; Best Actress in a Supporting Role Feature for Angela Bassett and original songwriters Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Temilade Openiyi for “Lift Me Up” from Wakanda Forever; and Jeremy Pope in the Best Actor Drama Feature for A24’s The Inspection.

‘Wakanda Forever’ Disney

While Disney has been campaigning aggressively for Bassett as Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever, coming up greatly short is Coogler in the directing category and actresses Wright, former Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira. The first Black Panther received three Golden Globe noms including Best Feature, Original Score and Song “All the Stars”. The pic went on to win three Oscars including Best Costumes, Production Design and Original Score.

In addition to skipping Woman King for Best Picture Drama Feature, HFPA voters ignored the movie in the directing category for Gina Prince-Bythewood, and actresses Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch. The movie is an anomaly outside of Wakanda Forever in being an original Black female action epic. TriStar executives didn’t have any comps when greenlighting the title other than Mel Gibson’s Braveheart. How could HFPA, even with increasing its racial and ethnic membership to over 51% representation largely ignore this critically acclaimed movie at 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes?

Orion campaigned for the star of Till, Danielle Deadwyler, who last week was named Best Lead Performance at the Gothams, Best Actress at the Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television; as well as that pic’s director Chinonye Chukwu.

Black Globe TV nominees this year numbered seven including Zendaya (TV Actress Drama, Euphoria); Donald Glover (TV Actor Comedy or Musical, Atlanta), Niecy Nash (Supporting Actress Limited Series, Dahmer) and several from Abbott Elementary including Quinta Brunson (TV Actress Musical or Comedy), Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (both TV supporting actress) and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor TV). ABC’s Abbott Elementary was nominated in TV Series Comedy or Musical as well as FX’s diverse culinary series The Bear, however, the final season of Atlanta was not.

A24

The Asian community saw the biggest uptick at the Globes between 2022 and 2023 going from two nominees (Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-Jae and O Yeong-Su) to 9 with Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Dan Kwan (in director and screenwriting) for Everything, Everywhere All at Once; Dolly De Leon in Best Supporting Actress from Triangle of Sadness, and RRR “Naatu Naatus” songwriters M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Aubrey Plaza HBO

Latino nominees numbered eight for 2023 Globe noms, down one from last year, with a representation across film and TV including Ana de Armas (Best Actress Drama Feature, Blonde), Anya Taylor-Joy (Best Actress Comedy Feature, The Menu), Diego Calva (Best Actor Musical or Comedy Feature, Babylon), Guillermo del Toro (original song “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Diego Luna (Best Actor TV Drama, Andor), Selena Gomez (Best Actress TV Musical or Comedy series), Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega (Best Actress Musical or Comedy TV Series, Wednesday), and Aubrey Plaza (TV Supporting Actress Limited Series, White Lotus).

Those categories with zero diverse nominees included Best Actress and Actor Limited Series/TV Movie, as well as Supporting Actor Limited Series/TV Movie.