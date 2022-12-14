Eddie Murphy To Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award At Golden Globes

The Beverly Hills Cop franchise actor and SNL alum will be bestowed with the Cecile B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes in January.

Deadline has just confirmed the news. The decision is made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s board of directors.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President, Helen Hoehne. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

Eddie Murphy is already a Golden Globe winner for his supporting role in Dreamgirls back in 2007, which he was also Oscar-nominated for. Overall he’s a 6x Globes nominee, his nods being for Dolemite is My Name (Best Actor Feature Musical or Comedy 2020), The Nutty Professor (Best Actor Feature Comedy or Musical, 1997), Beverly Hills Cop (Best Actor Feature Comedy or Musical, 1985), Trading Places (Best Actor Feature Comedy or Musical, 1985) and 48 Hrs. (New Star of the Year, Male, 1983).

Eddie Murphy follows in a long line of Cecil B. DeMille recipients that includes Jane Fonda (2020), Tom Hanks (2019), Jeff Bridges (2018), Oprah Winfrey (2017), Meryl Streep (2016), Denzel Washington (2015), George Clooney (2014), Woody Allen (2013), and Morgan Freeman (2012) among many others.

The other big honoree award on Globes night is the Carol Burnett Award, still yet to be announced.

This year’s ceremony is in Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC. It’s the final telecast for the Globes under the HFPA’s current contract with the Peacock network. Given the racial controversy the HFPA has endured and despite their efforts to make good to the Hollywood community, it’s not clear whether that broadcast contract will get re-upped.

While the HFPA increased its racial and ethnic membership to over 51% representation, they ignored nominating Black-themed movies in the Best Picture category despite this year’s offerings which included Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins, Till, The Woman King and Emancipation.

At the same time, the org’s nomination of diverse TV and film nominees in acting, songwriting, film score, directing and writing categories was actually up over last year’s: 30 to 26.