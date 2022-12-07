‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season 3 Cast Includes Yul Vázquez

Yul Vázquez is teaming up with Forest Whitaker in the upcoming third season of Godfather of Harlem in a major recurring role.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Vázquez portrays Jose Miguel Battle, a former Cuban policeman who reestablishes himself as head of the Cuban Mafia in New York City. Forced into a marriage of convenience with Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), Battle and Bumpy will engage in a bloody war with the Italians for control of Harlem.

Vázquez is featured in the Season 3 trailer below.

Season 3 cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jason Alan Carvell, Lucy Fry and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Whitaker, Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.

Vázquez was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Severance, directed by Ben Stiller. His upcoming roles include the HBO Max limited series The White House Plumbers opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Additional credits include ABC’s Promised Land, HBO’s The Outsider, Netflix’s Russian Doll and the TNT miniseries I Am The Night. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Gersh.

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 premieres Sunday, January 15 on MGM+. Godfather of Harlem aired on Epix, which is being rebranded as MGM+ in 2023.