‘God Of War’ Adaptation Of PlayStation Video Game Gets Prime Video Series Order

Prime Video has given a series order to God of War, based on PlayStation’s hugely popular ancient mythology-themed video game. Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions, God of War will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series had been in the works at the streamer since March when Deadline reported exclusively that Prime Video was in negotiations for the property.

Written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men), with Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serving as showrunner, the series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

The God of War franchise from Sony’s Santa Monica Studio spans a total of seven games across four PlayStation consoles. The action game series launched in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, with the first God of War. At the center is ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity’s influence. After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for a chance to change his fate.

“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

Judkins executive produces the series with Oscar nominees Fergus and Ostby as well as Santa Monica Studio’s Studio Creative Director, Cory Barlog. Additional executive producers include Playstation Productions Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio’s Yumi Yang as well as Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Santa Monica Studio’s Jeff Ketcham will serve as a co-executive producer.

“We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.“ Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

Following several titles on various PlayStation consoles including the PS3 and the handheld PSP, Santa Monica Studio rebooted the franchise with the 2018 game on the PlayStation 4. In it, Kratos comes to the Norse wilds where he gets a second chance at fatherhood with his son Atreus. The installment landed a slew of honors at the 2018 Game Awards, including Game of the Year.

“God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way,” said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.

This is the latest PlayStation title to get a TV series greenlught in the last year or so, joining Twisted Metal, at Peacock, with Anthony Mackie starring, and The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, at HBO.