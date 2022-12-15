‘Girl Picture’ Review: Alli Haapasalo’s Finnish Oscar Entry

A trio of teens navigates relationships in contemporary Helsinki in Girl Picture, Finland’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar. Directed by Alli Haapasalo (Love and Fury), it’s an engaging portrait of young women that’s as refreshing as it is entertaining. To call this a “Finnish Booksmart” would be doing its originality a disservice, but there are coincidental similarities as a quick-witted lesbian and her straight girl friend try to help each other with their love lives over a series of parties and amusing encounters.

Mimmi (Aamu Milonoff) is sparky, rebellious and fun, lending her extroversion to Rönkkö (Eleonoora Kauhanen), who’s insecure about her sex life. But instead of the usual boy problems, her worry is that she may not actually enjoy sex at all. It strikes you how rarely the issue of asexuality is tackled on screen, as Rönkkö wonders if she’s doing something wrong, or is actually not interested at all. Meanwhile Mimmi meets and falls for Emma (Linnea Leino), a charming figure skater who’s previously struggled to fit romance into her gruelling training schedule.

Unlike many a queer teen movie, this is not a coming out story: Mimmi has family problems, but her sexuality plays no part in it. No-one even puts a label on their orientation. The script from Ilona Ahti and Daniela Hakulinen seems far more in line with real teens than many a recent film – peripheral characters are amused to see someone who still eats meat, for example. And yet the skilful script has plenty to offer older generations. “I’d rather watch every live-action Disney film than go to a party in the suburbs,” goes one dryly witty line.

Performances are terrific, and the pacing works well, pausing for thoughtful interludes between energetic party scenes. Credit to Finland for choosing this for Oscar consideration: comedy-dramas about young women aren’t typical submissions, but Girl Picture makes you wonder why. Its breezy humor comes with a razor sharp script, a sophisticated structure and visual flair, making it a confident and compelling contender.