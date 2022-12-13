‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Season 2 Trailer Teases Mother-Daughter Reunion, Teen Romance & Austin’s Dad

The show’s name is Ginny & Georgia, so it clearly wasn’t going to keep the mother and daughter apart for long. Following the Season 1 finale cliffhanger, in which Ginny and her little brother skipped town after she discovered that their mom had poisoned their stepfather, the Season 2 trailer features Georgia and her kids back under the same roof in Wellsbury.

Ginny is trying to live with her mom’s deadly secret while acting normal, which is proving rather difficult, and tensions rise between the two.

“I’m not normal, I’m a damaged trailer park teen mom murderer,” Georgia exclaims at one point.

While Maxine still appears mad at Ginny for hiding her relationship with her twin brother from her, Ginny and Marcus’ romance is back on despite the “mistake” comment he made in the Season 1 finale.

“You make sense to me,” Marcus tells Ginny but also adds, a little ominously, “I’m damaged, I’m scared that I am going to screw this up.”

After Season 1 introduced Ginny’s father, Zion, Season 2 may reveal Austin dad who had been in prison for embezzlement. Toward the end of the trailer, Austin is seen turning to someone and saying, “Dad?”

There is another warning from the PI to Ginny that Georgia is dangerous and may hurt people as Georgia is seen loading and pointing a gun. You can watch the trailer above.

Season 2 of the popular comedy-drama starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry premieres Jan. 5.

Per Netflix, in Season 2, Ginny must figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.

Cast also includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.

Ginny & Georgia is created and executive produced by Sarah Lampert. Debra J. Fisher serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo also executive produce. Elena Blekhter is co-executive producer. Angela Nissel serves as writer and executive producer. James Genn directs and executive produces. Additional directors include Audrey Cummings, Daniskha Esterhazy, Sharon Lewis and Rose Troche.