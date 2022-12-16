‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up Series Ratings High With Holiday-Themed Episode

(L-R): Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Asher Grodman as Trevor and Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis.

Ghosts spooked up record viewership with its holiday-themed episode on Thursday. The special one-hour episode of the CBS comedy took home an average of 7M viewers, according to live + same day Nielsen data.

That’s a +7% gain from the series’ average viewership across Season 2.

The episode also played well on social media, driving over 119M potential social impressions, the largest totals since the season 2 premiere on September 29, CBS reports. That’s about a 22% increase in social impressions week-over-week.

Ghosts has been quite popular since it launched last year. In September, Season 2 premiered to a same-day audience of 6.15M, winning its half-hour and jumping 11% over Season 1’s premiere.

After 35 days of delayed viewing, the Season 2 premiere managed to draw more than 10M viewers — the only broadcast comedy to do so. Out of the top 30 season premieres, the sophomore series sat at No. 6 on the chart.

The series, which stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

It comes from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star.

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.