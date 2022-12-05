‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Taps Gil Kenan To Direct With Previous Cast Returning

EXCLUSIVE: After successfully relaunching the franchise with 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony Pictures is ramping up pre-production on the sequel with the film’s writer and exec producer Gil Kenan set to take over directing reigns. Sources tell Deadline Jason Reitman, who directed the last pic, will move into the writer-producer role alongside Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld. Insiders add the Ghostbusters: Afterlife ensemble that includes Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon are on board to return from a script from Kenan and Reitman.

“It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film,” said Kenan.

While not much is known about the sequel sources say the plan is to return to New York City and the iconic firehouse made famous in the original Ghostbusters films.

“A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1 and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me,” said Reitman.

It’s been a high priority for Sony to get a sequel in production after Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the sequel to the 1984 iconic film, became a hit following its November 2021 opening at the box-office. Directed and co-written by Reitman, and executive produced and co-written by Kenan, the pic opened as the pandemic was winding down with strong results that included a $44 million opening weekend, with the film , making more than $200 million worldwide.

After the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Reitman and Kenan signed an overall producing deal with Sony Pictures and quickly began working on the script for the next pic. Production is now being eyed for the top of 2023 with casting under way for some new roles to be added to the ensemble.

Kenan has directed films such as Monster House (a Sony Pictures release), City of Ember, and last year’s A Boy Called Christmas. For Monster House, Kenan was nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

Reitman is the director of Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Tully, The Front Runner, and Ghostbusters Afterlife. As a producer, Reitman produced Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash, Jean-Marc Vallee’s Demolition, and the cult hit Jennifer’s Body, by director Karyn Kusama.

Kenan is repped by WME and Robert Offer. Reitman is repped by WME and Alan Wertheimer.