George Stephanopulos & Ali Wentworth Launch BedBy8 Production Company, Set ‘Let’s Not Do This Again’ & ‘Intelligence’ As First Projects

EXCLUSIVE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have launched BedBy8, a production company focused on scripted television projects, limited series and documentaries. Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco serves as President of the company.

Alyssa Mastromonaco Melanie Dunea

BedBy8 already has two projects in development at 20th Television. The first is Let’s Not Do This Again, based on Grant Ginder’s book, with Jenni Konner attached to write and executive produce, which has has been set up at Hulu. The second is Intelligence, a dark comedy based on the book by Susan Hasler, with JJ Philbin & David Feeney writing and executive producing. Husband-and-wife duo Stephanopoulos and Wentworth as well as Mastromonaco executive produce both projects for BedBy8.

The new company expands Stephanopoulos’ Disney footprint to the scripted side of the company while also doubling up on his nonfiction/documentary efforts. He anchors ABC News’ Good Morning America and This Week with George Stephanopoulos and also leads George Stephanopoulos Prods., a production unit within ABC News that focuses on nonfiction long-form projects.

“George and I have always been storytellers. Different lanes, of course, he collected and told stories on a global stage and I through my books, acting and podcast,” said Wentworth.“ Together, we encompass so many narratives that we feel are integral to the time we are in. With maybe a few jokes.”

Added Stephanopoulos, “We are so excited to draw on our experiences and passions to bring compelling stories to life on the screen.”

Described as a crackling family satire set between New York and Paris, Let’s Not Do This Again revolves around Nancy Harrison, who is about to win the Senate Race until her daughter Greta makes headlines throwing a bottle of champagne through a bistro’s window in Paris. Her floundering son Nick, desperate to escape the family’s career clutches and focus on his Joan Didion musical, must first help Nancy clean up the pieces. As the wreckage keeps growing, Nancy and her children are forced to reckon with extremist protestors, powerful New York socialites but worst of all, each other.

Intelligence is about the people who work in the basement, “the mines” of the CIA. Elizabeth Meriwether and Katherine Pope also exec produce.

Recent projects from George Stephanopoulos Prods. include Two Men at War, Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier, The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland and Power Trip. Stephanopoulos is repped by CAA.

Wentworth created, wrote and starred in Lionsgate’s Nightcap, on the Pop network. She also created, starred in and executive-produced Starz series Head Case. Wentworth also hosts Go Ask Ali, a podcast for Shondaland Audio and iHeart, currently in its third season. Next up she will host ABC’s unscripted series The Parent Test. Wentworth is repped by CAA and Adam Kaller at HJTH.

Mastromonaco, a best-selling author and co-host of Crooked Media’s #Hysteria podcast, served as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations from 2011-2014 and held other positions in President Barack Obama’s administration, campaign, political action committee and Senate office. She later was President of Global Communications Strategy & Talent at A&E Networks and COO of Vice Media.