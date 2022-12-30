George R.R. Martin Says Tumult At HBO Max Has “Impacted” Future Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Franchise

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has offered yet another update on the status of future Game of Thrones projects, sharing that the franchise’s path ahead will “certainly” be shaped to one degree or another by current tumult at HBO Max.

Martin says that beyond the prequel House of the Dragon, which has been renewed for a second season, “some [spinoffs] are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon.”

He added that a couple spin-off projects “have been shelved,” though he doesn’t consider these projects dead. “You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf,” said Martin. “[Though] all the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

Martin’s most recent comments on the future of GoT came in a post to his blog, Not A Blog, published on Wednesday. His remarks on the situation at HBO Max are in reference to the canceling and/or removal of numerous notable films and television series from the platform in a time marked by economic uncertainty, in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. (Minx, Gordita Chronicles and Love Life being just a few examples of titles recently impacted by content write-downs.)

It’s not yet clear how dramatic changes to plans for the Game of Thrones franchise will be. But Martin assured fans in yesterday’s message that he is currently at work on House of the Dragon Season 2, as that show’s co-creator and EP. Also still in development is his series Wild Cards at Peacock.

Read Martin’s newest blog post by clicking on the link up top.