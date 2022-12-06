‘George & Tammy’ Draws 3.3M L+SD Viewers For Showtime Premiere & Simulcast

George & Tammy, starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, premiered Sunday with 3.3 million Live+Same Day linear viewers across Showtime, Paramount Network and CMT. Originally produced for Spectrum Originals with a second window on Paramount Network and Paramount+, the music drama was recently picked up by Showtime after Spectrum pulled away from original series.

MTV Entertainment Studios, which is producing the show, calls this the most watched premiere in Showtime’s nearly 50-year history but that refers to the combined viewership across the pay cable network as well as the simulcast on the two basic cable nets. No viewership on Showtime only, which would be comparable to previous premieres, is being provided.

Future episodes will air exclusively on Showtime on-air, on demand and streaming.

George & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated but enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc. Abe Sylvia serves as creator and executive producer along with executive producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. David C. Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios. John Hillcoat serves as director and executive producer. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

“George & Tammy made history as the most watched Showtime premiere ever, thanks to the mesmerizing performances of Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime & Paramount Media Networks. “The riveting and complicated tale of the king and queen of county music is a testament to the creative firepower of Abe Sylvia and our incredible partners at Freckle Films and 101 Studios, led by David Glasser.”