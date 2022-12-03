‘Gen V’ Trailer Reveals A Blood-Soaked First Look At ‘The Boys’ College Spinoff Series

Prime Video has released a very bloody look at it’s upcoming college-set The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

A trailer dropped Saturday during CCXP doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but does give peak at the cast of characters, led by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Jaz Sinclair.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

Whatever is going down at that school involves a lot of bloodshed, as indicated by the many shots of the cast completely covered in blood (and the one of someone scraping organs off a sidewalk). You can watch the entire trailer below.

The series also starts Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Gen V is set to debut on Prime Video in 2023. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. Serving as co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.