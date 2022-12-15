Fremantle Eyes Diverse Pipeline Of Entry Level Talent With Fresh Films Partnership

Fremantle is looking to help train diverse youth into becoming filmmakers after striking a partnership with Fresh Films.

Fresh Films provides youth with hands-on training in all aspects of filmmaking and the partnership will see the America’s Got Talent and American Idol producer work with 400 diverse youth at 27 national locations nationwide.

The fledgling filmmakers will produce a model reality competition show, with hands-on guidance and active mentorship from Fremantle producers.

This group are made up of 66% young people of color and 57% young women.

Fremantle is the latest entertainment company to work with Fresh Films, which has partnerships with Paramount, Sony, Tyler Perry Studios and Roku to provide year-round career support.

This includes working on a film or TV set during the summer to deliver important IMDb credentials.

Joni Day, SVP of Unscripted Programming at Fremantle, said, “The Fremantle team is elated to work with Fresh Films. This partnership will allow us the valuable opportunity to connect directly with the creatives of tomorrow and teach them all we can about the art of unscripted storytelling. Our hope is that this mini course in talent show producing will not only spark interest in students to pursue careers in the space, but, through the relationships formed, also show them a visible path to nurture that spark into a career.”

Kelli Feigley, Fresh Films Co-Founder and Managing Partner added, “Fresh Films is the largest, national source of future filmmakers and storytellers. It was started to fill a void in the entertainment industry where diversity is an issue. Talent is everywhere, and diverse youth and young adults just need an opportunity to build their skills and connections to open their career possibilities and have their story ideas come to the screen. Many of our alumni got their start in unscripted show production. Together, Fremantle and Fresh Films will put DEI words into action. Offering our expertise, internships, and other experiences to further support diversifying the entertainment industry. We’re truly excited about this partnership.”