‘Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple With Daveed Diggs, Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein & Catherine O’Hara

EXCLUSIVE: Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock will be back for another go-round. Apple TV+ has renewed the Emmy-winning series for a second season, with Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), who appeared in the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special, set to return, along with Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) in guest-starring roles. Production on Season 2 of the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic Fraggle Rock is underway in Calgary, Canada.

In Season 2, big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will force them to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at Fraggle Rock.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock was recently recognized by the Sentinel Awards for outstanding Children’s Programming and is coming off four nominations by the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, and winning for Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

The complete first season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.