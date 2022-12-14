Fox Closes Deal With Modern Magic For Animated Programming

Fox Entertainment has closed a deal with Modern Magic to develop animated programming for the network. Modern Magic was recently launched by Academy Award winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner, Adam Rosenberg.



Under the deal, Modern Magic will develop and produce a “new wave” of half-hour and hour-long animated series for Fox. Content created will be fully own and distributed by Fox Entertainment and produced by Bento Box. Modern Magic will also look to partner on a variety of projects with additional animation production studios under its deal with Fox and Bento Box as the studio.

“What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman,” said Fox Entertainment Prez Michael Thorn. “This direct deal with Rodney and Adam greatly expands our fast-growing Animation Domination slate, which is a key pillar to our growth strategy here in the U.S. and abroad.”

“Michael and his team at FOX are undisputed all-time champions of broadcast animation; their record speaks for itself. At Modern Magic we’re committed to exploring the boundaries of what popular animated storytelling can be in the 21st Century, and this partnership Fox has extended is a true opportunity and much-appreciated vote of confidence for us and the worldwide community of ambitious, amazing artists that we’re grateful to work with,” said Rothman.

Modern Magic is a media company focused on creating animation and live action entertainment. Since its founding in 2021, it has established a slate of projects with studio partners including Columbia Pictures, Illumination, Interscope, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Animation, Skydance, Picturestart, FX, Sony Pictures Television and 20th Television.