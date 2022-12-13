Fox Business Network Adds ‘The Big Money Show,’ ‘The Bottom Line’ To Weekday Schedule

Fox Business Network is adding two new shows to its daily lineup starting on Jan. 23.

The Big Money Show, slated for the 1 PM ET hour, will feature breaking financial news and analysis, with Bloomberg TV’s Taylor Riggs joining the network to co-host with Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis. The show takes the place of the second hour of Cavuto Coast to Coast. Neil Cavuto will continue in the noon ET hour, as well as at 4 PM ET on Fox News and on weekends.

Brenberg joined the network in 2020 as a contributor and is executive vice president and professor of business and economics at The King’s College. DeAngelis joined Fox Business as a correspondent in 2019 and, before that, was chief energy correspondent at CNBC as well as the anchor of an online commodities program. Riggs co-anchored a daily program on Bloomberg Television and covered equities, bonds, currencies and commodities. Before that, she led Bloomberg TV’s cross-asset market coverage and was previously a municipal bond reporter for Bloomberg News.

At 6 PM ET, The Bottom Line will focus on major issues in business and politics, with hosts Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy. McDowell, who joined the network in 2007, appears on Mornings with Maria and contributes to shows like Outnumbered and The Five. Duffy joined as a contributor in 2020 after five terms in the U.S. House representing a Wisconsin district. The Bottom Line takes the place of The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald, which will move up an hour to 5 PM ET. It replaces the newscast Fox Business Tonight.