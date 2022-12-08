You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA To Reopen Offices January 30 For First Time Since Covid Closures Nearly Three Years Ago

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Reveal ‘Dark Tower’ Adaptation In Works At Intrepid, Talk Leaving Netflix For Amazon & More: The Deadline Q&A
Read the full story

Former UTA Agent & Army Officer Jev Valles Joins 42 As Manager In LA Office

EXCLUSIVE: LA and London-based management and production company 42 has hired former UTA literary agent Jev Valles as a manager.

Based in the LA office, Valles will focus on representing emerging creators and diverse and underrepresented voices across film and TV. 

Valles spent five years at UTA in the Motion Picture Literary department, working with clients including Daniel Dae Kim, Michael Dowse, Lillian Yu, and a number of rising writers and directors. Prior to joining UTA, he earned a Bachelor’s degree from West Point and served in the U.S. Army as an Engineer Officer for five years, one of which was spent in Afghanistan as an advisor to the Afghan National Army.

Related Story

UTA Signs 'National Treasure: Edge Of History' Star Lisette Olivera

“We are delighted that Jev has joined us and brings his impeccable taste and enthusiasm for identifying and nurturing the most exciting and unique storytellers to 42,” said partner Josh Varney. “We look forward to building with him and his incredible clients.”  

“I’m incredibly grateful for the time I spent at UTA working with amazing colleagues, building lasting personal and professional relationships, and representing phenomenal clients across the entire industry,” said Valles.

“As I start the next chapter in my career, I am thrilled to be joining 42 here in Los Angeles. The company is global, exciting, and innovative and their ability to dynamically represent storytellers across all mediums while maintaining a commitment to culture, both internally and within the marketplace, is emblematic of their leadership and their vision.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad