Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies: First Pontiff In Nearly 600 Years To Resign Was 95

Entertainment & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Foo Fighters Ready To Move Forward Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters
John Medina/Getty Images

It has been a very difficult year for the Foo Fighters following the death of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. But it appears the band is ready to move on to the next chapter in 2023.

In a heartfelt post on its social media accounts, the band paid tribute to Hawkins as it indicated it would continue to perform. “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.”

The note goes on to say, “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music.”

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were,” the message continues, “and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

It concludes by saying, “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

The Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl have performed in several tribute concerts for Hawkins over the past several months. Grohl has stepped in as drummer, as well as Hawkins’ own son Oliver, in one performance.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, where Foo Fighters had been due to play at a festival. No cause of death was given. He was 50.

