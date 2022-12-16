Blumhouse’s ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Sets Matthew Lillard & Josh Hutcherson

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set for Blumhouse’s feature take of the popular video game Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The characters they are playing are not being specified. Production on the film is set to begin in February in New Orleans.

Lillard recently starred on the NBC hit Good Girls opposite Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman. He has appeared on great shows such as Bosch, Billions, Halt and Catch Fire, and many more. His previous movies are the iconic Scream and most recent reboot of He’s All That. He continues to voice ‘Shaggy’ for the Scooby Doo Franchise.

Hutcherson is best known for his performance in the highly successful franchise, The Hunger Games alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks. Earlier this year, Hutcherson completed filming 57 Seconds opposite Morgan Freeman, Little Mouth with Dennis Quaid and Isabell Fuhrman and most recently The Beekeeper. Last year, he starred opposite Liev Schreiber and Matilda De Angelis in Across the River and Into the Trees, based on Earnest Hemingway’s WW2 novel of the same name. Josh can be seen in Hulu’s original sci-fi comedy series, “Future Man,” from EPS Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. The series, for which Hutcherson, along with his production company Turkeyfoot Productions, also served as a producer, follows a janitor who must battle an intergalactic invasion and co-stars Eliza Couple and Derek Wilson. His additional film credits include Lisa Cholodenko’s Academy Award-nominated film, The Kids are All Right, which also garnered Screen Actors Guild, Independent Spirit Awards and Golden Globe nominations; The Disaster Artist, a satirical drama that tells the story behind the creation of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room; and several other films. Josh and Michelle Hutcherson’s production company, Turkeyfoot Productions, partnered with Condé Nast Entertainment and Indigenous Media to launch five short films as part of “The Big Script,” an incubator featuring rising millennial filmmakers. The project aimed to find and produce independently created content that can thrive on digital and emerging platforms and is driven by unique voices. Each of the short films was released on the Condé Nast-owned digital platform, The Scene. In addition to playing a prominent role in selecting the original scripts, producing all five films and mentoring the filmmakers, Josh Hutcherson made his directorial debut in the short film, Ape, in which he also stars. Hutcherson continues his directorial passion by directing music videos.

As previously announced, Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) is directing the film based on the popular game, and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s favorite animatronics to life.

Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. The film was written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Scott Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer.

