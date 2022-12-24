‘Festivus’ Airing Of Grievances By Sen. Rand Paul Once Again Spotlights Government Waste

US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has got a lot of problems with you Congress people. And today, you’re gonna hear about them.

Paul posted his eighth annual online salute to government waste as part of today’s Festivus celebration. His “Festivus Report” airs his grievances about an alleged $482,276,543,907 of federal spending he sees as “totally wasted money.”

Festivus, for the uninitiated, was a noncommercial holiday made up by Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller) on the classic Seinfeld sitcom. Each December 23, Costanza, rejecting the crass commercialism that has built up around the Christmas holiday, opted for a Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum pole as a substitute Christmas totem, and the annual “Airing of Grievances,” followed by “Feats of Strength.”

The episode refers to the holiday as “a Festivus for the rest of us,” and quickly became part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Paul took up Costanza’s rejection of the status quo in his annual message deriding government waste.

The senator’s 2022 grievances included:

The National Institutes of Health spending $2.3 million injecting beagle puppies with cocaine

NIH separately spending $187,500 to verify that kids love their pets.

The Department of Health and Human Services spent $689,222 to study romance between parrots.

The NIH funded a $3 million annual research project to watch hamsters on steroids fight

The US Census Bureau spent $2.5 million on Super Bowl Ads.

You can find Dr. Paul’s 2022 Festivus Report HERE.