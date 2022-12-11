‘Father Of The Bride’ ‘SNL’ Reboot Reunites Steve Martin, Martin Short & Kieran Culkin; Selena Gomez Returns

Saturday Night Live blessed viewers with a 2022 reboot of the 1991 film The Father of the Bride reuniting Steve Martin, Martin Short and Kieran Culkin, who all starred in the original.

The franchise’s latest incarnation picks up many years later as George Banks (Martin) is celebrating his 52-year-old daughter Annie’s (Heidi Gardner) latest engagement. As much as he loves his princess, he admits he cannot afford to pay for another Nancy Meyers-level celebration. In fact, his wife Nina (Chloe Fineman) is currently driving for Lyft to pay off her last wedding—her seventh!

Annie is certainly going to get her way so this soiree will need a planner, and no one else will do but Franck (Short). As the heavily accented Franck is suggesting all the ways the bride-to-be can be refreshed, her annoying brother Matty (Culkin) walks through the front door.

If you keep your eyes on that door, there was one more surprise yet to be unveiled. It was a second appearance by Selena Gomez, who co-stars alongside Martin and Short in Hulu’s hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

In the sketch, she’s playing a heightened version of herself who will perform at Annie’s latest nuptials. George flips when he learns it will cost $1.8 million to secure the new wedding singer leaving the group the perfect opportunity to sing their rendition of the “Party Pooper” song.

Watch it all play out above.