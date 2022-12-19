Fangoria Studios Hires Former Netflix Exec As First Chief Marketing Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Fangoria Studios has hired Amir Moini as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

In the newly created role, Moini will be tasked with driving brand engagement and consumer growth, leading marketing and communication initiatives, and modernizing the company’s brand.

Moini joins the company from Netflix, where he built the streamer’s Employer Brand function from the ground up across their Marketing and Communications teams over the last six years. However, he started in nonprofits, working at Teach For America and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Moini is also a filmmaker. His first project SLASHR is set for a spring 2023 release.

Moini is the latest in a series of key hires at Fangoria Studios. In 2021, the company hired Armen Aghaeian as SVP of Film and Television, leading Fangoria’s production and development initiatives.

“Amir has demonstrated outstanding leadership with a strong history of the building and ascending some of the most recognizable entertainment brands globally,” Abhi Goel, CEO and Co-Owner of Fangoria, said. “On top of his professional success, Amir is a superfan of horror and the horror community, who will help take FANGORIA to the next level as it expands across film, television, digital, print, and more.”

Moini added: “Fangoria is an incredible legacy brand, being the leading voice in the horror community since 1979. I have always been a fan of horror, and it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to introduce FANGORIA to new generations and communities in innovative ways.”

Fangoria first launched in 1979 as a magazine celebrating genre filmmaking and continues to be published as a printed quarterly. The mag was acquired in 2020 by producer Tara Ansley and entrepreneur Abhi Goel. The pair have set an expansion of the brand while also reviving sister brands Starlog and Gorezone for the digital space.

Fangoria Studios was launched in January 2021 to develop and produce films, television, and podcasts. The studio is currently developing its first features, Diffan Sina Norman’s Sitora, to be set and shot in Malaysia, and Anna Chazelle’s Medusa, based on the Greek legend.