Esther Povitsky, Bobby Lee & Beverly D’Angelo Among Top Comedic Talents Set For Nicholaus Goossen Pic ‘Drugstore June’ From Utopia, All Things Comedy And Shout! Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Esther Povitsky (Dollface), Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation) are among the notable comedic talents set for Drugstone June — a new feature that Utopia, All Things Comedy, and Shout! Studios have partnered to produce for world sales.

Others set to appear in the film directed by Nicholaus Goossen (Grandma’s Boy) include James Remar (Sex and the City), Brandon Wardell (Easter Sunday), Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga), Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams (The Ms. Pat Show), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly), Al Madrigal (Morbius), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method), Matt Walsh (Veep), Jackie Sandler (You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!), Nick Rutherford (Rick and Morty), Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Trevor Wallace (Add-TV), Bhad Bhabie (Lights Out with David Spade), Steph Tolev (Old Dads), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!) and Bill Burr (The King of Staten Island).

Drugstore June follows a self-involved young woman who decides to solve the robbery of a local pharmacy while struggling to get over her ex-boyfriend. Goossen is directing from his and Povitsky’s script. The film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Jordan Ellner, and Goossen. Exec producers are Burr, Madrigal, Michael Bertolina, Dani Koenigsberg, Judit Maull, Jordan Fields, Julie Dansker, Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, Alex Ross, Gabriel Roth, and Povitsky.

“The team on this film has been stellar. We’re all big Esther Povitsky fans and it’s her time to lead a feature film,” said Utopia’s founder, Schwartzman. “With Nicholaus Goossen at the helm, her collaborator on the comedy special HOT FOR MY NAME, the two have established a fresh, unique and standout comedic style. Mix that in with this star-studded ensemble, and it’s exciting to think of what’s to come for the film!”

“This film has been so much fun to make,” remarked All Things Comedy’s President and CEO, Bertolina. “We had great script, a fantastic team and the best cast around. Esther is one of the funniest, most unique talents working today, and we are so excited to watch her shine.”

Added Shout! Studios’ SVP of Acquisitions and Originals, Fields: “This is a dream partnership for Shout. With Esther and Nick’s wondrously offbeat script, it was love at first sight. We know the wildly talented cast and production team will fully realize its comedy and humanity, so needless to say we are beyond thrilled to be involved.”

Goossen is perhaps best known for directing the comedy Grandma’s Boy from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison, which was released by 20th Century Fox in 2006. He’s also previously helmed specials for comedians like Nikki Glaser and Nick Swardson, as well as music videos for Bhad Babie and more.

Povitsky is an actress and comedian whose feature acting credits include Hannah Marks’ Tribeca prize winner Mark, Mary & Some Other People and Olivia Milch’s Dude. She starred in the Freeform sitcom Alone Together, based on her short film of the same name, and has also been seen on such series as Reboot, Dollface, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Love, among many others. Povitsky’s first comedy special, Hot for My Name, was released by Comedy Central in 2020.

Lee is an actor, comedian and podcaster who has recently featured in series including Inside Job, Reservation Dogs, Magnum P.I. and And Just Like That….He’s also been seen in films including How It Ends, Guest House, Keeping Up with the Joneses and The Dictator, among others, and co-hosts the popular podcasts TigerBelly and Bad Friends with Khalyla Kuhn and Andrew Santino, respectively. Lee will also soon be seen in Eli Roth’s Borderlands and Mario Garcia’s comedy The Throwback, among other projects.

D’Angelo is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee best known for her work in the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, as well as films like American History X, Coal Miner’s Daughter and Hair. She’s also been seen on series including Insatiable, Shooter and Entourage, to name a few. The actress can currently be seen starring opposite David Harbour and more in Universal Pictures’ holiday action-comedy Violent Night and will next be seen in films including Tony Kaye’s The Trainer.

Founded by Schwartzman and Cole Harper in 2018, Utopia is an independently owned and operated media company focused on developing packaging, producing and selling original features and episodic projects. Other projects on its upcoming slate include a Sorority House Massacre television adaptation with Norman Reedus’ Big Bald Head and Shout! Studios, and a Blues Brothers docuseries being made in collaboration with Dan Aykroyd and the Belushi Estate.

Founded in 2012 by Burr and Madrigal, All Things Comedy is currently in post-production on the Miramax comedy Old Dads, marking Burr’s directorial debut. Past projects include the Emmy-nominated Roku series Immoral Compass and the feature documentary Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy for Comedy Central. The company otherwise best known for its work in the arena of comedy podcasts and specials also produced the series Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers for Comedy Central.

Other upcoming release for Shout! Studios, the multi-platform entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, include the topical drama On Sacred Ground, starring William Mapother and David Arquette; the sci-fi dramedy Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; the fantasy adventure pic The Magic Flute, exec produced by Roland Emmerich and starring Jack Wolfe and F. Murray Abraham; the neo-Western thriller Head Count, starring Aaron Jaukobenko, Melanie Zanetti and Ryan Kwanten; the action-comedy Showdown at the Odessa, starring Terrence Howard and Dolph Lundgren; and the feature documentary Refuge from levelFilm, Katie Couric Media and Artemis Rising.

The Drugstore June production partnership deal was negotiated by Shout’s Jordan Fields, Shout SVP of Streaming & Content Strategy Julie Dansker, Shout EVP of Business Affairs David Mcintosh, and Danielle DiGiacomo and Jamie Coghill, Esq. for Utopia.

