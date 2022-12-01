CBS Names Eric Kim Head Of Current Programs, Succeeding Amy Reisenbach

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ SVP Current Programs Eric Kim has been promoted to EVP and head of the current department for the broadcast network and sibling CBS Studios. He succeeds in the role Amy Reisenbach, who recently was upped to President of CBS Entertainment. Kim will report to Reisenbach and David Stapf, President of CBS Studios — who both held the top CBS current programming job before taking on their current positions

In his new role as EVP Current Programs, Kim will oversee current primetime and daytime programming on the network and for the studio. He has been at CBS since 2011.

“I’ve worked closely with Eric for over a decade and have always been impressed with his incredible programming instincts, skill in working with showrunners on our biggest hit shows and strong relationships throughout the creative community,” Reisenbach said.

Added Stapf, “Eric’s creative instincts and his ability to champion new writers and producers complement his strong relationships with established showrunners, making him an exceptional executive.”

Since joining CBS, Kim has overseen production on comedy and drama series such as Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International and CSI. Before that, he worked in live-action series for Nickelodeon and Teen Nick from 2009-2011. He was also VP of current programming at the CW from 2006-2009, and was part of the creative team that launched the new network when The WB and UPN networks merged. Kim was also an executive at UPN from 2004-2006.

Kim got his start in the entertainment industry working for director Jonathan Demme on the Academy Award-winning film Philadelphia. Upon its completion, he followed Demme to his production company in New York.

Kim sits on the board of Colour Entertainment, a non-profit organization of diverse executives in media. He also serves as a board member of non-profit Korean American Leaders in Hollywood. Formerly, he was a board member of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment.