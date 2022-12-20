Eric I. Lu & Wilmer Valderrama Developing Series ‘Riding The Lightning’ Based On Anthony Almojera Memoir

Eric Lu, "Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic" by Anthony Almojera, Wilmer Valderrama

EXCLUSIVE: Eric I. Lu (The Resident) and Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) are developing a drama series based on Anthony Almojera’s memoir Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic, Deadline has learned. CBS Studios is the studio.

Riding the Lightning will follow a veteran team of EMS workers in New York City grappling with life-or-death emergencies while welcoming an eager group of new recruits to their tight-knit unit.

Lu will serve as the writer and executive producer; Valderrama and Kaitlin Saltzman will executive prodced through his WV Entertainment. Almojera will serve as a consultant on the project.

Lu will feel right at home working on a medical drama thanks to his four years working as a writer and producer on Fox’s The Resident. He joined the show in Season 2 and departed after the sixth season. He is repped by Echo Lake, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.

Valderrama is an actor and producer who will next be seen reprising the role of Fez in Netflix’s That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show. The series’ freshman season premieres January 19. Projects under development include the straight-to-series drama Keep This to Yourself for Peacock/Telemundo and a reimagined Zorro series for Disney Branded Television. WV Entertainment is repped by UTA.