‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Debuts At No. 2 On Netflix Top 10; ‘Glass Onion’ Reigns Over Film List

It’s no mystery what audiences were watching on Netflix over the holiday weekend.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made its way to the top of Netflix’s English-language film chart for the week of December 19 to December 25, after debuting on the streamer two days before Christmas. Rian Johnson‘s comedy sequel notched 82.1M hours viewed in those two days, which Netflix says equates to about 35M households.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio fell to No. 3, as The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari took second place with 25.1M hours viewed. Viewers were certainly in the holiday spirit, as the list was rounded out by mostly Christmas films including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Bad Moms Christmas, and Falling For Christmas.

As for the TV side of things, Emily in Paris Season 3 debuted on December 21 and has collected 117.6M hours viewed, making it No. 2 on the U.S. English-language chart. The third installment landed in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Season 1 also made its way back into the Top 10 last week with 11.5M viewing hours as audiences prepared for the latest season.

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday remains at No. 1 with another 118.5M hours viewed — marking its fifth week sitting atop the English-language TV chart. The royal docuseries Harry & Meghan was bumped from the No. 2 spot by Season 1 of The Recruit, which tallied about 95.6M hours viewed. The Witcher: Blood Origin also debuted this week, though it could only make it to No. 7 on the list with 15.9M hours viewed.

Despite some bumps in the road, Netflix has still had a record-breaking year in terms of content. Five of the streamer’s most popular English-language series debuted this year: Stranger Things 4, Wednesday Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Bridgerton S2 and Inventing Anna. The first three have all now crossed 1B hours viewed.

The year’s Top 10 English-language series list is rounded out with Ozark: Season 4, The Watcher: Season 1, The Sandman: Season 1, The Umbrella Academy: Season 3, and Virgin River: Season 4.

The Gray Man claimed the No. 1 spot on the English-language film list for 2022, followed by The Adam Project at No. 2 and Purple Hearts in third place. Those are also three of the streamer’s most popular English-language films of all time.

Hustle, The Tinder Swindler, The Sea Beast, Enola Holmes 2, Senior Year, The Man from Toronto, and Day Shift also made the list.

Netflix’s 2022 Top 10 lists are determined based on data from January 1 to December 18.