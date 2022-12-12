You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

The Black List 2022 Scorecard: CAA, Bellevue Productions Top Agency And Management Lists

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO Max Content Purge Continues With 'Westworld', 'Love Life', 'Minx' & 'The Nevers'
Read the full story

Emily Blunt Recalls The Bold Words Tom Cruise Used After She Cried Due To Heavy ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Costume

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in a scene from 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in a scene from 'Edge of Tomorrow' David James/Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Emily Blunt is recalling her time with Tom Cruise on the set of Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 and the bold words he used after she cried over the heavy costume she had to use.

Blunt recently opened up about filming the sci-fi film and having to wear an 85-pound costume that not only caused her frustration on the set but also permanently injured her ribs and collarbone.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she explained during an interview with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett in their SmartLess podcast (via IndieWire).

Related Story

Golden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn't & A Mixed Bag For Diversity

The Devil Wears Prada star continued, “When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do.”

Blunt explained to Cruise that she didn’t know how she was going to get through the shoot and started to cry and that’s when her costar gave her the blunt advice.

“I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?'” Blunt said.

Cruise’s words caught Blunt off guard but soon they began laughing about the situation.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad