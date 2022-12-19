Animated Feature ‘Ember’ From ‘Klaus’ Helmer Sergio Pablos Not Moving Forward At Netflix; Pablos Will Shop Project Elsewhere

The hand-drawn animated feature Ember from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos is not moving forward at Netflix, Deadline can confirm.

We hear that the decision had to do with creative rather than financials, and is the sort that is par for the course in animation, where projects come together over a longer timeline. Pablos will now be afforded the opportunity to shop the project elsewhere.

First announced by Netflix back in June, Ember is billed as an epic adventure tale of humankind’s quest for fire told through the eyes of young Dikika, who embarks on an impossible race to a distant volcano to retrieve the precious spark that will save her tribe. The project came to the streamer via Pablos’ company, The SPA Studios, and is one of several animated works to be scrapped at Netflix this year — joining a list that also includes titles like Wings of Fire, Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards from Kindergarten.

Pablos is a Spanish filmmaker best known for co-writing, directing and producing the holiday-themed Netflix feature Klaus, which netted a BAFTA, seven Annie Awards and Oscar nom for Best Animated Feature in 2020, among other accolades. Additional credits include Smallfoot and Despicable Me, which were respectively based on his original book and story.

Deadline understands that regardless of the scrapping of projects like Ember, Netflix remains committed to film and television dedicated to the kids-and-family audience, with recent releases including the films The Sea Beast, Wendell & Wild, My Father’s Dragon, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Back to the Outback and Robin Robin. Upcoming film releases from the streamer in the animated space include Nimona, Thelma the Unicorn, The Monkey King, Ultraman and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Today’s Ember news was first reported by Variety.