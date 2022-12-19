Elon Musk Walks Back New Twitter Policy Banning Promotion Of Other Platforms

A day after Elon Musk announced that would suspend accounts for linking to rival social media platforms, the controversial CEO is walking back the plan, now saying the new rule would apply only to accounts wherein the “primary purpose is the promotion of competitors,” which, Musk writes, “essentially falls under the no spam rule.”

The initial, stricter policy was immediately questioned by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who posted the simple “Why?” in response to the original announcement, and by Edward Snowden.

Within hours of the new rules getting posted, the tweets and web pages outlining them were removed.

Those since-deleted tweets specified the social platforms whose links or usernames would prompt suspension: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.