Twitter Owner Elon Musk Says He “Will Resign As CEO” When He Finds “Someone Foolish Enough To Take The Job”

Elon Musk is accepting the will of the people after he polled users if he should step down as CEO of the social network. The poll had over 17M votes and the result of 57.5% was in favor of Musk leaving his current position.

In a new tweet, Musk is confirming he will pass the baton to someone else when the time comes and revealed what he planned to do next.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.

Related Story Elon Musk Walks Back New Twitter Policy Banning Promotion Of Other Platforms

Musk didn’t give his followers a timetable as to when he planned on stepping down as CEO or if he was actively searching now for someone to replace him.

Previously, Musk had polled Twitter users about reinstating banned accounts like Donald Trump and Kanye West and followed through as soon as the survey expired.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

The Tesla owner had previously tweeted about what it would take to run the social media platform that he bought for roughly $44 billion.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he replied to a user who said they were available to take the job.

Another user suggested Musk let them run the platform and opted out of the salary to which the owner said, “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”

You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Additionally, he said told another user he had no “successor” as nobody wanted “the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”