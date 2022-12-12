Elon Musk Tweets “The Woke Mind Virus Is Either Defeated Or Nothing Else Matters” After Being Booed At A Dave Chappelle Show

Billionaire owner Elon Musk continued his war of words with critics after being booed at length by the audience at a Dave Chappelle show Sunday night in San Francisco.

“The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters,” he tweeted Monday morning after facing a tough crowd at a Punchline Comedy Club event at the Chase Center when Chappelle brought him on stage. The boos, and some cheers, followed months of controversy at the social media platform he’s owned since late October and a series of inflammatory Anthony Fauci-bashing tweets by Musk over the weekend, which were applauded by far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

The original account that posted video of the Musk boos (CleoPat4893885) was not working today but when clicked read, “This account doesn’t exist,” triggering outrage and alarm on Twitter that the Tesla and SpaceX founder might be censoring content he finds displeasing. “Elon Musk is deleting accounts that post this video of him being booed for 10 minutes last night at a Dave Chapelle show. He can’t delete us all. Retweet while you still can,” said one user. Neither Musk nor Twitter have commented on the claims. Video of his appearance is available elsewhere on Twitter (and on other social media platforms).

At the show, Chappelle asked Musk onto the stage, saying “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world.” As the boos rained down, Musk said to the comedian, “You weren’t expecting this.”

“It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. Musk has fired thousands of workers and many more have resigned since he took charge.

“All those people who are booing, and I am just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats,” the comedian added. “Listen, [Musk] is not even trying to die on earth!” Chappelle said, referring to SpaceX, one of Musk’s other companies.

A Twitter user James Yu tweeted that most of the stadium was booing. “Was at the Dave Chapelle show at SF tonight and who comes on but Elon Musk! A good 80% of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob. “What should I say??” Dave tries to salvage the situation but to no avail.”

Musk responded: “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Musk’s reign at Twitter has become increasingly tumultuous. His attacks over the weekend also included the company’s former head of security Yoel Roth.