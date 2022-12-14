You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘God Of War’ Adaptation Of PlayStation Video Game Gets Prime Video Series Order

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Watch Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua Talk 'Emancipation', The Slap At Contenders LA3C
Read the full story

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40.

“I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show was coming to an end, a tearful DeGeneres surprised the DJ with a special film tribute. “Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life and our show,” the host said. “I’m talking about you tWitch…I love you so much.” You can watch the tribute below.

Boss also was featured in Ellen’s Game of Games as a sidekick to DeGeneres, which aired for four seasons, from 2017-21.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad