Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40.

“I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show was coming to an end, a tearful DeGeneres surprised the DJ with a special film tribute. “Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life and our show,” the host said. “I’m talking about you tWitch…I love you so much.” You can watch the tribute below.

Boss also was featured in Ellen’s Game of Games as a sidekick to DeGeneres, which aired for four seasons, from 2017-21.