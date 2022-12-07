‘Munch’: Viaplay Behind Norwegian Feature On ‘The Scream’ Painter’s Life

EXCLUSIVE: Edvard Munch, painter of the iconic The Scream, is to have his life portrayed in a Norwegian feature film from Viaplay.

One of the world’s greatest artists of all time will be depicted across four stages in Munch, with a quartet of Norwegian actors boarding the feature.

Directed by Henrik M. Dahlsbakken, Munch will premiere on 27 January in Norwegian cinemas and two months later on Viaplay, the Scandi streaming service that is premiering 70 films and TV shows this year. Recent greenlights include Jana – Marked for Life and an adaptation of Ian Rankin’s Rebus.

The film opens with the story of Munch’s first love, before showing the controversy around one of his early exhibitions. Munch’s admission to a psychiatric clinic will then be covered, where he is forced to make the biggest decision of his life, before the film relates the artist’s battle to save his works from the Nazis during World War II as death draws near.

Munch will be played by Alfred Ekker Strande (Ida Takes Charge), Mattis Herman Nyquist (Headhunters), Ola G. Furuseth (Made in Oslo) and Anne Krigsvoll (Lilyhammer).

“Our latest Norwegian feature paints a sensitive portrait of one of history’s most enigmatic artists,” said Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group Chief Content Officer. “Munch’s work is famed around the world, but his equally fascinating life is much less well-known.”

Executive producers are Trond Kvernstrøm and Åsmund Kjos Fjell for The Film Company and Kari Moen Kristiansen for Viaplay Group. Viaplay Content Distribution is distributing outside Norway and Scandinavian Film Distribution holds Norwegian theatrical rights.