Edie Falco To Topline Indie Comedy ‘I’ll Be Right There’ From ‘Nurse Jackie’ Helmer Brendan Walsh; Charlie Tahan, Jeannie Berlin, Bradley Whitford & More Also Set 

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco has reteamed with her Nurse Jackie director Brendan Walsh on I’ll Be Right There — an indie comedy written by Jim Beggarly (Free Samples), which has wrapped production in New York.

Others set to star in the pic include Oscar nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Fabelmans), Charlie Tahan (Ozark), Independent Spirit Award nominee Kayli Carter (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Michael Rapaport (Only Murders in the Building), Michael Beach (Dahmer), Sepideh Moafi (Black Bird) and Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Related Story 'Bupkis': Peacock Releases First Look Of Comedy Inspired By Life Of Pete Davidson

I’ll Be Right There follows a single mother, Wanda (Falco), who has her hands full to say the least: her eight month pregnant daughter (Carter) wants a wedding, her mother (Berlin) thinks she’s dying, her wayward son (Tahan) is either going into rehab or the army, and she barely has time for herself, not that she would know what to do with it anyway. Wanda lives to take care of her family, but everyone around her doesn’t seem to accept that. At the end of the day she loves being at the beck and call of those she loves. Why isn’t that enough?

An Open Swim and A Bigger Boat Production, I’ll Be Right There was financed by City Boy Hands. The film is produced by Bradley Ross, Peter Block, Cory Neal, Ross Meyerson, Walsh and Samantha Cocozza, and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg and Falco.

“‘I’ll Be Right There’ is the kind of movie I’ve always responded to as a viewer; about normal people living normal lives – but somehow when you shine a spotlight on them, it all becomes pretty extraordinary. And moving,” said Falco. “I hope an audience might feel that way about our movie.”

“I love the family that came together to make this film,” said Walsh. “From the amazing cast to all the producers and crew. We can’t wait to share this sweet and funny Dysfunctional family with the world.”

“We are so thrilled to have such a talented cast rally around Edie,” remarked Ross. “The talent and chemistry between them all is so fun to watch.”

“The genius of Jim Beggarly’s script — which he developed with Jesse Eisenberg — is that while it is clearly centered around Edie’s character of Wanda, every other supporting character gets to own their scenes with her and deliver choice gems that will have the audience laughing, cringing and empathizing, as if they were their own loathable and lovable family members,” added Block on behalf of A Bigger Boat Productions.

Walsh directed eight episodes of the Emmy-winning Showtime series Nurse Jackie, starring Falco, after working on the show as both a first and second assistant director. He’s also directed on such serise as Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Royal Pains, and wrote and directed the 2020 thriller Centigrade.

In addition to Nurse Jackie, Falco is known for her work on such series as American Crime Story, Horace and Pete, The Sopranos and Oz, among others. She’s also been seen in features including The Land of Steady Habits, Outside In, Landline and Cop Land, to name a few. The actress will next be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which is slated for release on December 16. Also coming up for her is the comedy El Tonto, marking the feature directorial debut of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Charlie Day.

Walsh is repped by The Rookery; Falco by CAA and Entertainment 360; Berlin by CAA and Mills Kaplan Entertainment; Tahan by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Carter by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment; Rapaport by A3 Artists Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Beach by Global Artists Agency; Moafi by A3 Artists Agency, Principal Entertainment LA and Schreck Rose Dapello; and Whitford by CAA and Greenlight Management and Production.