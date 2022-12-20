Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz.

During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet.

“I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the one that’s coming out, I shot I think four years ago,” she said on the ABC talk show. “And then I’ve been busy doing stuff and somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well.’ Because I hadn’t heard anything. I thought, ‘Oh, well it happens!'”

Falco continued, “And then someone recently said, ‘Oh, Avatar is coming out!’ I said, ‘It hasn’t come out yet?!'”

Cameron’s long-awaited sequel recently opened worldwide in the theatres grossing $441.6M at the box office. In the U.S., Avatar: The Way of Water was able to open to $134M, below the initial projections that had it opening between $150M-$175M.

Watch the interview in the video posted below.

Cameron had already hinted that if Avatar: The Way of Water didn’t perform well at the box office, he would wrap the film series by the third film.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’, if it’s just not profitable,” he told Total Film in an interview.

The director planned on making the Avatar series in five films.