E! Hit By Layoffs; Cuts Result Of NBCUniversal Reorg

EXCLUSIVE: E! has been hit with layoffs, the result of a reorg unveiled exclusively by Deadline back in August.

A source inside the company eliminated a “small number” of jobs on the digital side Friday — an “expected part of the alignment process.” The number of people affected by the cuts is unclear.

In August, Deadline reported that NBCUniversal planned to restructure the cable network by canceling shows such as Daily Pop and Nightly Pop. The news was communicated to staff by Tracie Wilson, EVP Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal.

“I know change can be challenging, but I am truly excited about the future of these brands that we are going to build together,” said Wilson in a note to staff.

As part of the restructure, the company created a centralized umbrella brand, Terrace Studios, that would incorporate the Access and E! News brands. The leadership team was reshuffled, as well: Tammy Filler, the EVP and Editor-in-Chief overseeing the digital E! News organization and digital originals, remains in her role, while Jen Lavin now is leading creative and Jamie Blynn overseeing E! online editorial. Ed Zarcoff now oversees the production side of the business as SVP News Operations. Vinnie Fusco and Kristin Killackey continue to run all first-run production operations.

E! News just relaunched a nightly show in October with Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Balion.