Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Be Part Of DC’s New First Chapter

UPDATED with Gunn reaction: Dwayne Johnson took to social media Wednesday to make it official that he’s heard from DC Studios co-head James Gunn and that Black Adam won’t be a part of the first phase of DC’s new plans. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote today.

This news comes in the wake of Gunn and DC co-boss Peter Safran announcing that Henry Cavill won’t be part of the next early-days Superman movie (despite the actor announcing his return to the cape with Warner Bros’ OK) that Gunn is penning, That news came amid other big reveals, i.e., that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is being sidelined and that Black Adam will break even. Black Adam, which now count more than $391 million in global gross, is also available to watch now on HBO Max.

Gunn has been busy on Twitter this week, responding to the outcry of DC fans over the new regime, defending himself from Justice League star Ray Fisher and waving off claims that Gal Gadot is fired from Wonder Woman 3.

On Tuesday, he retweeted Johnson’s post, adding, “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Johnson’s note can be found above (in Twitter form) and transcribed below:

My passionate friends,

I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe.

James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.

You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words.

These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.

After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love.

We did great.

To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you.

What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana!

Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!

DJ