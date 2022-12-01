‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Mark Strong, Jade Anouka & Chris Mason Join HBO Max Series

Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman films), Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials, Small Axe) and Chris Mason (Broadchurch, Dirty John) have been cast opposite Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson and Travis Fimmel in HBO Max’s series Dune: The Sisterhood (wt), from Legendary Television.

The series, based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel, is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides and follows the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Watson and Henderson, as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Strong will play Emperor Javicco Corrino, a man from a great line of war-time Emperors, who is called upon to govern the Imperium and manage a fragile peace.

Anouka portrays Sister Theodosia, a talented and ambitious acolyte at the Sisterhood who harbors a dangerous secret about her past.

Mason plays Keiran Atreides, a Swordmaster to a Great House whose ambition to live up to his family name is disrupted when he forms an unexpected connection to a member of the royal family.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive produces with series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John and Johan Renck, who is directing the premiere episode. Denis Villeneuve, who directed, co-wrote and produced the 2021 Dune film, is executive producing with Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins, along with author Brian Herbert. Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert serve as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television, the TV arm of Legendary, which is behind the current film franchise.

