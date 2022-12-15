Drew Barrymore Signs On As Commercial Pitchwoman For Pluto TV, Corporate Sibling Of Her CBS Syndicated Talk Show

Drew Barrymore is appearing in a new series of ads for Pluto TV, the streaming service owned by Paramount Global, which also distributes her daily talk show via CBS Media Ventures.

The tagline for the campaign, whose TV spots will launch in the U.S. and Canada tomorrow, is “Stream Now. Pay Never,” a reference to Pluto’s ad-supported business model. (Watch a clip ABOVE of Barrymore announcing her promotional role, ending with an Oprah Winfrey-esque flourish.)

Since January 2022, a channel dedicated to highlights from Barrymore’s show has been featured on Pluto, which has lately been leaning into its relationship with CBS on the free streaming front.

The Pluto plugs wink at various hallmarks of Barrymore’s acting career, referencing rom-com meet-cute situations, crime dramas and the skydiving scene from Charlie’s Angels. The three spots will be promoted across Paramount linear, streaming and digital outlets, including on prime real estate like the NFL on CBS. It also will be shown on Christmas Day during ABC’s broadcast of the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The effort will extend through the first quarter of 2023, reaching non-U.S. markets including the UK, Germany, the Nordics. With more than 72 million active users, Pluto is now available in 30 countries.

Paramount Streaming developed the campaign in partnership with Known and O Positive Films. It “perfectly encapsulates Pluto TV’s core value proposition,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming and Pluto’s co-founder, said in a press release. “No one is better suited to represent the playful and spirited vibe of Pluto TV than Drew Barrymore.”