‘Drag Race’; New Editions Planned For Brazil, Germany And Mexico

Drag Race is expanding again. Three new editions are planned for Brazil, Germany and Mexico that will air on MTV/Paramount+ in their respective territories. As part of the expansion, RuPaul’s Drag Race heads to MTV for its 15th season in January, while RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for season 3 in 2023 on VH1.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1,” added Scott Mills, President/CEO, BET Media Group.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs of World of Wonder. “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance – and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world.”

Additionally, fan favorites from around the world will have the opportunity to enter the first ever Drag Race Global All Stars planned exclusively on Paramount+ globally.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has earned 27 Emmys, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder. Season 15 debuts January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.