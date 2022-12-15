Donald Trump’s Major Announcement: Digital Trading Cards Of Himself For “Only $99 Each”

Donald Trump drew some attention with his teasing of a “major announcement” on Thursday, with many wondering if it would have something to do with his efforts to boost his presidential campaign.

In fact, it was a sales pitch.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced that his official “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card” is debuting, with “amazing ART of my Life & Career.”

“Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote. The cards will be available for “only $99 each.”

In the immediate aftermath of his announcement, shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp., the investment vehicle set to take Trump’s media company public, fell by more than 6% after rising the day before in anticipation of the announcement. Investors apparently expected something more substantial. The deadline for the SPAC to complete a deal to go public was extended into next year.

Trump announced his presidential campaign last month, but since then has held no rallies. Meanwhile, a potential rival for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis, has taken a large lead among GOP likely primary voters, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The digital trading cards feature him in different guises, like the one of a superhero that he posted on his social media platform. But there’s also a free app circulating on social media that turns people’s images into chiseled hero characters.