Nancy Ward Named Executive Director Of Visual Effects Society

Donald Glover Set For ‘Spider-Man’ Film At Sony Centered On Villain Hypno-Hustler 

Donald Glover is attached to produce and star in a new film out of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, centered on the villainous Hypno-Hustler, that is in very early development at the studio, Deadline can confirm.

Details as to the as-yet-untitled film’s plot are under wraps. But we hear that the script will be written by Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy.

One of the lesser known Spider-Man villains, Hypno-Hustler was first introduced in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #24 in 1978. The character created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer, otherwise known as Antoine Delsoin, is known for fronting a band called the Mercy Killers and using pieces of hypnotic equipment to rob those at his shows.

Frequently pitched for the role of Spider-Man by diehard fans of the franchise, going back to the Marc Webb-directed 2012 feature The Amazing Spider-Man — which ultimately cast Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger — Glover’s past involvement in the franchise includes voicing Miles Morales aka Ultimate Spider-Man for Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man and a small role in the Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man: Homecoming. The multi-hyphenate recently wrapped up Atlanta — the acclaimed comedy-drama series he created, wrote, directed, exec produced and starred in for FX — and will next be seen in projects including the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series for Prime Video.

News of the new Spider-Man film was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Glover is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Murphy by WME and Mosaic.

