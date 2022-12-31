Don West Dies: TNA/Impact Wrestling Commentator Was 59

Donald “Don” West, known for his commentary on Impact Wrestling, has died. He was 59.

Mike Tenay shared a tweet where he confirmed West had died due to lymphoma.

“Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Year’s in heaven,” he posted. “Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera.”

On Dec. 17, Tenay shared a photo of West after he and Craig Jenkins FaceTimed with him.

The Impact Wrestling organization also shared a tweet confirming West’s death saying, “IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20-year history. Don’s enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed.”

Scott D’Amore, EVP of Impact Wrestling, reflected on West’s loss in an open letter shared online.

“Don was truly a one-of-a-kind who brightened every room he walked into,” he wrote. “He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him. He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to.”

D’Amore added, “I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them. My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Don’s wife Terri, his family and friends, and of course the millions of fans whose lives he touched.”