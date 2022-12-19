Streamer Documentary+ Sets First Original Series ‘Picture Locked’ & ‘In My Own Words’

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary+, the free streaming service launched by non-fiction studio XTR, is moving into original series for the first time.

The platform is preparing to launch two series – Picture Locked and In My Own Words. It will launch the pair this month, coming on the back of original doc feature launches including The Sentence of Michael Thompson and When The LAPD Blows Up Your Neighborhood.

Picture Locked is an immersive retrospective with documentary filmmakers providing an in-depth breakdown of their breakthrough works, taking audiences shot by shot through the twists and turns of their process, while dissecting their own journeys as directors and the industry at large.

The series will explore films including explore Matt Ogens’ Confessions of a Superhero, chronicling the lives of costumed performers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bryan and Amy Storkel’s Holy Rollers, following a blackjack team of devoted card-counting Christians as they win millions from casinos, and Clay Tweel’s Finders Keepers, tracking an amputee’s stranger-than-fiction battle to reclaim his long-lost mummified leg.

In My Own Words provides artists, thought leaders, and hometown heroes a blank stage to bring to life deeply emotional personal stories of resilience and how dramatic experiences influenced their trajectory to leave a lasting impact on the world.

The series features Sand One, a self-made street artist from East LA whose work focuses on empowering others, Rannel Ngumuya, a graphic designer, artist, NFT entrepreneur, and founder of breakout band Bungalo Boy, whose artistic endeavors helped him break through barriers as a first generation immigrant and DACA recipient and Ilya Prusikin, the lead vocalist of Russian pop-rave superband Little Big, who recounts the day Russia invaded Ukraine, her group’s journey to seek political asylum in the United States, and the difficulties of being labeled a traitor by the Russian government for her anti-war views.

Each series has three episodes this year, with more episodes for both planned for 2023.

Both Picture Locked and In My Own Words are executive produced by Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, and Justin Lacob. Yasir Masood serves as the series’ showrunner and executive producer, in addition to directing individual episodes alongside James Rohan and Jon Vos. Victor Kamwendo is producer.

The series join other films and third-party series that will launch on Documentary+ in December and January including Panama Papers, Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, The Delicacy, Taxi to the Dark Side, Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made and three-part series Grizzly Man Diaries.

“Creating our first Doc+ Original Series is another huge milestone for the platform,” said co-founder Justin Lacob. “We were thrilled with the critical and commercial reception of our first batch of original films, and we can’t wait for our viewers to watch these two new shows. As we create and acquire new quality films and series for our library, we continue to be the streaming home for the world’s best nonfiction entertainment.”