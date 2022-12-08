‘Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Actress DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion) has signed with M88 for representation.

Wise most recently starred alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Hallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and more in the blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures, which grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office upon its June release.

The actress is otherwise best known for starring as Nola Darling in Spike Lee’s series She’s Gotta Have It, based on his classic 1986 film of the same name, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. Additional TV credits include Invasion, The Twilight Zone, Shots Fired, Underground, The Mentalist, Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife.

Wise has also previously appeared in films including Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Someone Great, Paul Weitz’s Kevin Hart starrer Fatherhood and Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall for Netflix, and Stella Meghie’s The Weekend.

Anticipated upcoming projects in which Wise features include Showtime’s adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestseller Three Women and Chris Pine’s directorial debut, Poolman.

Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King launched M88 in 2020, with an eye toward supporting the work of the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. Sun leads the firm, representing storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates, with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.

Wise continues to be represented by CAA and attorney Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves.